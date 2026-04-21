Judy Owen Gibson, age 82 of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Monday afternoon, March 30, 2026 at her residence. Judy is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Graveside Memorial Services & Interment for Judy Owen Gibson will be conducted Saturday afternoon, April 25, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. from the Smith Chapel Cemetery in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Family officiating. Immediately after the service there will be a celebration of life at Manantial Mexican restaurant in Red Boiling Springs.

The family request memorial be made to the American Stroke Association (a division of the American Heart Association). You may make these memorial by calling or coming by the funeral home.

She is preceded in death by: husband, Roger Gibson; parents, Thomas & Ruth Owen; brothers, Van Owen & Del Owen; sister, Phyllis Jones.

Survivors include: sister, Diane Russell & husband Ken; son, Randy Gibson; granddaughter, Kayla Watson & husband Chris; great grandchildren, Kaydence, Liam & Gatlynn; cherished nieces & nephews and her Yaya’s Andi & Melissa.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

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This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Memorial Park.

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