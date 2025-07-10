OBITUARY: Judy Marlene Brown (Hood)

Judy Marlene Brown (Hood), beloved sister, friend, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2025, at the age of 72. She lived a life filled with the joys she cherished most. She found delight in the beauty of her gardens, excitement and pride cheering on her sons at their sporting events, enjoyment in reading books, and peaceful bliss walking the beach and finding seashells.

Judy had two loving sons, Nathan (Cara) and Shawn (Becky), and five cherished grandchildren, Laney, Drew, KC, Ceci, and Langley, who brought immeasurable joy to her life. She was a big sister to five brothers and sisters, (David, Robin, Charlie, Lisa, Tina) and had three nieces, and eight nephews. She will be remembered for her perpetual cheerfulness and kindness. Judy’s presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A private celebration of life will be held to honor Judy and the beautiful memories she leaves behind. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

