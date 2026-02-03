OBITUARY: Judy L. Parrish

Judy L. Parrish, aged 98, passed away on February 1, 2026. Born on April 14, 1927, Judy was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A graveside service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129. The service is scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, at 11:00 am.

Following the service, burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

The full obituary will be made available once completed.

