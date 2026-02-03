Tuesday, February 3, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Judy L. Parrish

OBITUARY: Judy L. Parrish

By
Jennifer Haley
-
0
21
obit107

Judy L. Parrish, aged 98, passed away on February 1, 2026. Born on April 14, 1927, Judy was a resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A graveside service to celebrate Judy’s life will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, located at 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, 37129. The service is scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026, at 11:00 am.

Following the service, burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

The full obituary will be made available once completed. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×