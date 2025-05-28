OBITUARY: Judy Fay Beasley Malone

Judy Fay Beasley Malone, age 83, went home to meet the Lord, on Monday, May 26, 2025. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse T. Beasley and Mary Frances Anderson Beasley. Judy was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Skip” Malone, a son, Larry “Bubba” Malone, and her brother, Lewis Beasley.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Denise Malone of Nashville, TN; sister, Cathy Sherrill of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, Jesse T. Beasley, Jr. and his wife Linda of Murfreesboro, TN; many nieces and nephew; and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Thursday, May 29, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Tony Holt officiating.

Judy was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ, a graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School, and a seamstress for over 35 years.

