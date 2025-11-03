OBITUARY: Judy Ann Rollins

Judy Ann Perdew Rollins, age 82 of Manchester, passed away on October 31, 2025.

She was born on May 21, 1943 in St. Albans, West Virginia to the late George and Priscilla Perdew. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Rollins; brothers, Rick, George, and Jerry Perdew; and sister, Mitzi Burgess.

She is survived by her daughters, Tanya Wilson and Lisa (London) Leach; grandchildren, George, Dawn, and Dixie; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Greg and Mark Perdew; and sister, Kathy Fisher.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was one of the sweetest souls you would ever meet. She was a dedicated, hardworking woman who loved her family.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM with funeral services at 2:00 PM with Ralph Richardson officiating. Burial will follow at Thyatira Cemetery.