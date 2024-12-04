OBITUARY: Judy Ann Brewster

Judy Ann Brewster, age 78 passed away November 27th, 2024 in Murfreesboro TN, where she was born and raised.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother William “Bill” Harrell and Mary Jo Harrell, her son Raymond Wesley Milliken Jr, granddaughter Cheyenne Milliken and brother Billy Joe Harrell.

She is survived by her Husband Billy Wayne Brewster, daughter Amy Maddox, son Billy Wayne Brewster Jr, sister Rachel Dickson and 4 grandson’s Terry Wayne Duke Jr and William Landon Duke, Jack Brewster, Hudson Brewster and 3 granddaughters Madeline Brewster, Isabell Brewster and Jamee Milliken. She had 2 nephews and 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew, and 1 great great nephew and 1 great great niece.

Judy was an amazing person and loved everyone she met. She will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date to be announced.

