OBITUARY: Judith Ann ‘Suzy’ Brown

Judith Ann ”Suzy” Brown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, she was 67 years old.

She was 67 years old. Born September 14, 1955, in Detroit, MI., her family migrated to Nicholasville, KY where she lived her younger years before settling in Florida in 1983.

There she met and married the love of her life, John Brown, in 1986. Always one on the move, they lived in Missouri, North Carolina, and Florida before making Middle Tennessee their home in 1997.

Suzy, also known affectionately as “Mama Suzy” was a spitfire of energy. She worked in the hospitality industry before retiring to take care of her beloved John. She loved taking care of others, especially feeding them. Cookies, brownies, cakes, fudge – especially her peanut butter fudge; you never knew when a sweet treat would show up at your door.

Her love extended to all living creatures, even taming squirrels and feeding deer by hand. On any given day, you could catch her singing and dancing to her music, watching horror movies with one-word titles like “Ghoul” or enjoying the travails of her beloved soap, “Days of Our Lives.”

Always a competitor, she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, going to Vegas with her son Richard, and being part of her bowling league where she made many friends and fun memories.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, John F. Brown, her parents Joann Brewster (Perry) and Robert K. Brewster and Nancy Burgan and Edmond Burgan, her brothers David Brewster, Larry Brewster, Daniel Brewster, Eddie Burgan and sister Darlene Brewster. She is survived by her brothers Wayne Brewster, Robert Brewster, Jimmy Brewster, and Jonathan Brewster, Arthur “Aut” Burgan, and Stanley Burgan.

She is survived by her sons Rich Perrin (wife Tara) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Matt Farber (wife Crystal) of Wildwood, MO, and nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Visitation and services will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro on Friday, November 18th. Visitation begins at 1 pm. Services begin at 2 pm. A short graveside service will follow immediately after at Evergreen Cemetery, 519 Greenland Drive. All are welcome; we hope all who loved her can attend. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to Catfeine Cat Cafe, or purchase items from their Amazon Wishlist in her name.

https://www.catfeine.net/donate

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/611DJ3OR77GN?ref_=wl_fv_le

