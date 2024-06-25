OBITUARY: Judith Ann (Skaggs) Kimbell

Judith Ann (Skaggs) Kimbell, born to the late John Evan and Roverne Arnold Skaggs of Pennington Gap, VA on November 3, 1938, joined the Church triumphant on June 23, 2024 at the age of 85.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dan Kimbell; sister, Mary Creech (Jim); sons, Mark Kimbell (Denise) and Bill Kimbell (Tina); grandchildren Katie Hickerson (Jonathan), Daniel Kimbell (Rachel), Claire Kimbell, Callie Lewter (Ty), and Greer Carter (Zach); and great-grandchildren Julia, Clark, Nora, Aubrey Hickerson, and Luke Kimbell.

Judy’s greatest passion on earth was her family. Other passions and hobbies throughout her life included all things church family and activities, singing, playing tennis, bicycling, playing Bridge with dear friends, cooking, and traveling across the U.S.

Judy was a devoted stay at home mother while raising 2 boys. Later in life, she went on to have a 20 year career in the Business Office at MTSU, primarily working with students concerning student loans.

Judy was the kindest of souls always supporting her family in every way possible throughout her life. Even in her diminished state after her stroke in Sept 2023, all her caretakers marveled at how sweet Judy was as she would call them her guardian angels.

Visitation for Judy will be held at North Boulevard Church of Christ main campus on Rutherford Blvd on Friday, June 28, 2024 from 11:00-1:00 pm followed by a 1:00 pm Celebration of Life service, followed by a private family burial at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email