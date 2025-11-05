OBITUARY: Judith Ann DePriest

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet matriarch Judith Ann DePriest, on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at The Bridge of Hickory Woods. She was 83. Mrs. DePriest was the daughter of the late Walter Graham and Lucy Ann Shelton Roark.

She was a loving wife and wonderful mother, but her greatest role may have been grandmother. She was known as Judi…until Dylan and Jaiden came along and she became Gram. The BEST Gram imaginable. From that point on she was known as Gram by all family and friends. She will be missed terribly but her memory will live on in the rest of us.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charlie DePriest; daughter, Jennifer Rice (Dan); grandchildren, Dylan Maciel (Glenda) and Jaiden Rice; brothers-in-law, Roy DePriest (Judy) and Earl DePriest (Nancy).

A private graveside service will be held. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutherford County Cat Rescue, www.rutherfordcountycatrescue.org.

