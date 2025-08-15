OBITUARY: Juanita Watkins

Juanita Adcock Watkins, age 77 of Rockvale, Tennessee died Monday, August 11, 2025, at St. Thomas Rutherford following a lengthy illness. She was a native of Sparta, Tennessee and was a daughter of the late William and Berchie Adcock. Juanita was preceded in death by a sister, Thelma Hayes, and a nephew, Scotty Adcock.
Survivors include her husband, Malcolm Watkins; sisters, Delma Taylor and Alma Patton; and a brother, William Adcock, Jr.
Mrs. Watkins retired from General Electric in 1981 after ten years of service. Although Juanita never had children, she had a love for other people’s children as if they were her own.
Graveside services will be 3:00pm Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Ricky Watkins officiating.
