Doris Juanita Overall, affectionately known as Juanita to her dear friends and family, was called home to her Lord and Savior on January 27, 2026, after a period of extended illness. She passed away peacefully at The Rutherford Memory Care in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on June 22, 1938, in Bath Springs, Tennessee, Juanita lived a life that was a testament to her unwavering faith, boundless love, and the joy she found in service to others.

Juanita’s journey began as the cherished daughter of Haywood Parker and Zena Mae Gurley Western. Her upbringing in the nurturing environment of Bath Springs instilled in her the Christian values she carried throughout her life. After completing high school, she furthered her education by earning an associate degree, which she utilized in her greatest calling of all, being a dedicated homemaker. Juanita’s hands were rarely still, as she was always creating warmth and joy within her home, not least through her famous Christmas fudge, which could only be described as a little slice of heaven on earth.

In her blessed union with her late husband, Charles Overall, Juanita found a partnership grounded in love and shared devotion. She was a loving mother to her children, Gwen Overall Blackwell and Ella Pam Overall Britt (David), and the guiding star for her sister, Marilyn Western Jackson (Ed, Jr.). Her grandchildren, Erica Blackwell Traweek (Shane), Magen Swayne Jones (Tommy), Abby Swayne, and Alex Swayne Hassell (Reece), along with her great-grandchildren, Carter, Conner, and Eleanor Jones, brought her immeasurable joy. Her family was the heart of her world, and she poured every ounce of her love into their lives. Though she now joins in heaven her beloved Charles, her parents, her sister Barbara Western, her brother J D Western, and her great-grandson Gideon Traweek, her legacy of love continues to shine brightly in those she leaves behind.

A devout Christian, Juanita was a dedicated member of the Humboldt Church of Christ, where she found strength and fellowship. Her faith was the cornerstone of her existence, guiding her through life’s trials and triumphs. Juanita’s generous spirit was evident in every aspect of her life, from her open door to her open heart. She was a beacon of faith-filled light to all who knew her, embodying the love of Christ in her every action.

Juanita’s interests were as diverse as they were heartfelt. She was a woman whose love knew no bounds, and she was always ready to lend a hand or offer a prayer. Her presence was a gift to all who had the privilege of knowing her, and she will be remembered as a woman of great strength, compassion, and grace.

As we reflect on the life of Doris Juanita Overall, we celebrate a life beautifully lived. She was the epitome of a loving, generous, and faith-filled soul. Her memory will be cherished, and her spirit will continue to inspire those who were touched by her kindness. Juanita’s life was a journey of love, and even as we mourn her passing, we rejoice in the knowledge that she has been welcomed into the eternal embrace of her Creator. Rest in peace, dear Juanita, until we meet again.

A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 1 PM at the Humboldt Church of Christ in Humboldt, TN, with burial to follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Milan. Visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5 – 8 PM at Bodkin Funeral Home and on Saturday from 12 – 1 PM at the Humboldt Church of Christ.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humboldt Church of Christ.

Bodkin Funeral Home 731-686-3111

This obituary was published by Bodkin Funeral Home – Milan.

