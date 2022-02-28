Juanita Kennedy, born February 11, 1943, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at the age of 79.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Miller and Dovie Vera Garvin; sons, James Thomas Cole and Donald Ray Cole; and brother, Charles Garvin.

She is survived by her children, Michelle Garrett and Robert Cole; grandchildren, Amber, Amanda, Angela, Kaitlin, James Thomas Jr., Jessica, Jamie, Shaun, Brandy, Dana, Juanita, Steven, and Katherine; thirty three great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sibilings, Earl Garvin, Ronnie Garvin, Judy Odom, and Jerry Garvin; the father of her children, Billy Steve Cole; and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Juanita was a loving mother, Granny, Nana, sister, aunt, and friend to all. She had a big heart and a gypsy soul. She brought joy and comfort to all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 PM with a funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna.

