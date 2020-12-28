Juanita Hutchins, age 87 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Giles County and was a daughter of the late Jim Frank and Viva Myers Nipper. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jessie B. Hutchins, and children, Tony Hutchins, Helen Hutchins, Lonnie Hutchins, and a brother, Bobby Nipper.

Survivors include a daughter, Patsy Hutchins Roden; sister, Joyce Ewell, both of Murfreesboro; three grandsons, Matt Roden of Tampa, FL, Chris Hutchins and Chad Hutchins, both of Murfreesboro; seven great grandchildren; special friend and companion, Andrew Jarratt of Murfreesboro; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Hutchins was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and she retired from General Electric in 1990 after 33 years of service. She had a green thumb and was well known for her flower gardens that were admired by all who passed by her home.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. W.D. Thomason officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Mike Ingle, Tommy Carter, Tom Holland, Tommy Bell, Ron Martin, Eddie Jernigan, Frank Maynard, James Allen Barrett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Adams, Charlie “Skipper” Timbs and Dr. Peter DiCorleto.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their kindness and compassion while caring for Mrs. Hutchins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Mrs. Hutchins to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Gideons International and an online guestbook is available for the Hutchins family at www.woodfinchapel.com.