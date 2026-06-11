Juanita Christine “Chris” Bain Taylor, lovingly known as “Maw-Maw,” passed away peacefully on June 5, 2026, at the age of 75, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on March 25, 1951, Chris lived a life marked by resilience, kindness, and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be remembered for her generous heart and her ability to find joy in everyday moments.

Her family will always remember her laughter, which was truly the heartbeat of who she was. Chris loved to laugh and especially loved making others laugh. To her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was simply “Maw-Maw,” a title she cherished. When one of the kids said something especially funny or did something goofy, she would often hold up her hand and tell them to “walk into that,” creating memories that will live on in their hearts forever.

Chris found happiness in life’s simple pleasures. A faithful member of Walter Hill Church of Christ, she drew strength and comfort from her faith. She was also known for her love of Pepsi. Family and friends can easily picture Maw-Maw with a Pepsi in hand, cooking fried chicken or a patty melt, sharing stories and laughter, and making sure no one ever left hungry.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Tiffany) Bain and Greg (Pam) Bain; her former husband, David (Barbara) Bain; grandchildren, Tara (Nick) Brown, Michael (Sierra) Bain, Kelsey (JD) Moore, Kaitlin Bain, Hannah (Caleb) Victory, and Anyston Bain; great-grandchildren, Tatum, Ember, Elias, Wrenley, Warren, Kendalyn, Maisie Kate, Zealand, Ethan, and Journey; her brother, Fletcher Talley; her stepsister, Charlotte; as well as many extended family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

Chris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Taylor; her parents, Fletcher and Juanita Talley; and her brothers, Donnie and Russell.

Though her absence leaves an immeasurable void, her family finds comfort in the memories she leaves behind her laughter, her kindness, her enduring faith, and the countless moments that made her uniquely Chris.

In accordance with Chris’s wishes, she was cremated, and a private family service will be held Saturday. A celebration of her life will be announced and held at a later date.

For those wishing to honor Chris’s memory, cards, flowers, plants, or expressions of sympathy may be sent to:

The Family of Chris Taylor

3316 Glebe Court

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

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This obituary was published by Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services – Nashville.

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