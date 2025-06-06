OBITUARY: Juanita Bean Dean

Juanita Bean Dean, a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully in Smyrna Tennessee, on June 2, 2025, at the age of 94.

She was born on April 16, 1931, in Nashville, Tennessee, to Elijah North and Jennie Gilliam, who both preceded her in death, along with her sister, brother, and children.

Juanita lived a vibrant life filled with creativity and artistry. A proud graduate of Pearl High School, Class of 1948, she dedicated herself to her passions from a young age.

Juanita was not only an accomplished dress designer and sewist, but also an adept crocheter, showcasing her artistic talents through her intricate creations. Throughout her career, she worked as a designer in the doll-making business and contributed her expertise as a writer for sewing magazines, where her words inspired many.

In addition to her artistic endeavors, Juanita was a certified genealogist, passionately pursuing her family’s history and helping others to uncover their roots. She even took the time to write her own autobiography, sharing her unique life experiences and the stories that shaped her into the remarkable woman she was.

Juanita was known for her outgoing personality and straightforward nature. She had a way of touching the lives of those around her, leaving a lasting impression on friends and family alike. Her love for life was evident in her many hobbies and interests, and she had an infectious spirit that drew people to her.

She is survived by her loving children, her dear sister, and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will carry forward her legacy of creativity and connection. She was a source of strength and inspiration for all who knew her. Juanita’s family and friends will remember her for the warmth she brought into their lives, the laughter they shared, and the love she so generously gave.

Although Juanita is preceded in death by both her parents, a sister, a brother, and her children, her spirit lives on in the hearts of those she leaves behind. In accordance with her wishes, there are no services scheduled at this time. A private gathering will be held to celebrate her life and the beautiful memories she created.

As we remember Juanita, let us honor her artistic spirit, her straightforwardness, and her boundless love for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Juanita Bean Dean, born April 16, 1931, will always be remembered as a shining light in the lives she touched, having left a legacy of creativity, love, and connection that will resonate for generations to come.