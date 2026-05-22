Mr. Juan Kapamas, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico to the late Demetrio and Maria Copca Kapamas. Mr. Kapamas was proud of both his Greek and Mexican heritage. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. He truly loved spending time with God and his family. Mr. Kapamas loved telling jokes and stories and was an avid watcher of all classic cartoons. He enjoyed travelling to his favorite vacation place, Acapulco.

Mr. Kapamas is survived by his wife of 55 years, Glorinela Kapamas; children, Erick Kapamas and his wife Christy and Veronica Carello and her husband Alexander; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Erick Jr., Alexander, Benjamin, Catalina, Madelyn, Jasmine and her husband Matthew, Andrew, Kayla, and Anthony; great granddaughter, Alina; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four sisters, Otelia Tapia, Elena Rivas, Areti Muñoz, and Elizabeth Kapamas.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 24, 2026 from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 5:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro, 1488 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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