Juan Carlos “Country” Munoz, age 52 of LaVergne, Tennessee died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, Mexico and grew up in Willamar, Texas. He was a son of the late Juanita Barrientos Munoz and Francisco Munoz who survives him.

Juan Carlos is also survived by his wife, Elvia Hernandez; three children, Marcos Antonio Munoz, Juan Carlos Munoz, Jr., and Jazlene Munoz, all of LaVergne; sisters, Patricia Munoz Patton, Veronica Reyes, and Nora Munoz; and a brother, Frank Munoz, Jr., all of Harlingen, Texas; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

A devoted family man, Juan Carlos was an electrician with Mid-South Electric and an avid Tennessee Titans fan.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 4:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

The family would like to thank ICU nurse Sarah and Dr. Inman, as well as the entire staffs of StoneCrest Medical Center and Alive Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.

