JT Nobles, Jr., age 82, passed away October 2, 2020 at Woodbury Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and attended Barfield Baptist Church.

JT was preceded in death by his parents, JT Nobles, Sr. and Martha Patton Nobles; wife, Betty Jean Nobles; and sister, Louise Alexander. He is survived by his sons, Larry (Ann) Nobles, Ronnie (Penny) Nobles; daughter, Angie (Dennis) Rowland; brothers, James Lawrence Nobles, Wayne Nobles; sister, Maggie Meredith; grandchildren, Jason Nobles, Matthew Nobles, Taylor Rowland, Tanner Rowland; and great-granddaughter, Margaret Nobles; and special friend, Betty Spain.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 1:00 PM, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Ron Byers officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with his grandsons serving as pallbearers.

