Joyce Puding, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Saturday, May 16, 2026, at her home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Burlington, Vermont and a daughter of the late Clifford and Marjorie Poquette. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Deborah J. Dickson, sisters Shirley Conger and Virginia Perrault and her brother Richard Poquette.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Heino Puding; daughters, Laurie Puding-Barr, Colleen Mayoka and husband Dennis, Kimberly Kneussle and husband Shawn; sisters, Carol Collins and husband Ronald, and Nancy Cook; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Puding was a homemaker, dedicated mother and grandmother. She will always be remembered for her special home-cooked meals for all the family gatherings. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, and sewing. She was of the Catholic faith. Her beloved memory will always remain in our hearts.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 22, 2026, from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm with Deacon Pete Semich officiating. Burial will be Tuesday, May 26th at 11:00 a.m. in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Joyce may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. An online guestbook is available for the Puding family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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