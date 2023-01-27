OBITUARY: Joyce Minor Brannon

Joyce Minor Brannon, age 66 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023.

She was born in Rutherford County to the late Lloyd Minor and Margie Barrett Minor.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Hickson.

Mrs. Brannon is survived by her husband, Gary Brannon; children, Suzanne Brannon and Chris Brannon and wife Brandy; grandchildren, Pierce Reed, Kaity Reed, Madisyn Brannon, and Mikeal Short; sisters, Annette Shelton and Connie Baskin; and cousin, Elbert “Cotton” Walden.

Visitation with the Brannon family will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

