OBITUARY: Joyce Marie Appleton

Joyce Marie Appleton of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, she was 65 years old.

She was a native of Alton, IL and was preceded in death by her parents, William A. Clayton, and Juanita Balangee Clayton; brother, William Clayton; daughter; Cassandra

Mrs. Appleton was a Christian and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband James Appleton; children, Laura Marie Appleton, and Kelly Lynn Lenhart Grandchildren; Charles James Bench Robert Smith, Sofia Lenhart, Isabella Lenhart, Madison Lenhart.; one great-grandchild, Millie; sister, Brenda Miller; sisters-in-law, Joan Carden, Kathy Pedigo, and Beverlie House.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association https://act.alz.org/donate

Visitation will be Monday 1:00 PM until Celebration of Life service at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Private burial will be in Alton, IL at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

