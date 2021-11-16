Joyce Evelyn Jones Brothers, age 66, passed away November 14, 2021 in Chattanooga.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from State Farm Insurance.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Franklin Jones and Mary Ruth Dunn Morton; and husband, David Logan Brothers. She is survived by her brothers, Randy Morton, Terry Morton, Michael Morton, Fred Franklin Jones, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Walker.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be set to PAWS, 285 John R. Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129; 615-898-7740.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.