Joyce Elaine (Cole) Rogers, 77 passed away peacefully on March 1, 2026 with her loving husband Gene by her side. Joyce was born on November 1, 1948 to Archie and Pauline Cole. Joyce grew up in Piermont, NH and graduated from Orford High School in 1966.

Joyce married Eugene (Gene) Rogers, US Air Force in 1968. They moved to Smyrna, TN before returning to NH in 1969 residing in Alton, where they would build a wonderful life for the next 56 years.

Joyce graduated from nursing school in 1982 and worked at the Belknap County Nursing home until 2005. Joyce enjoyed the balance of retirement, traveling the country, gardening, cooking/baking and enjoying life with her family and friends.

She is survived by her devoted husband Gene Rogers, Son Matthew (Mick) Rogers, Daughter Tammy Rogers-McGriff (Matthew McGriff), Grandchildren Jackson and Sadie Rogers and Brother Tim Cole (Elaine). She truly was the most beautiful, smart wonderful, selfless person you would ever meet.

Services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2026 at New Riverside Cemetery, 124 Suncook Valley Road in Alton, NH. Additional details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.

May love and peace be with you!

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by C.E. Peaslee & Son, Inc. Funeral Home and Cremation Services – Alton.

