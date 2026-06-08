Joyce Elaine Caddell, age 82 of Christiana, TN went to her heavenly home on Friday, June 5, 2026.

She was born on September 14, 1943 in Baltimore, MD to the late James and Genevieve Roberts.

Joyce was a member of World Outreach Church and was a Shepard for autistic children.

Her and her husband, Henri was owners on Caddell Bulk Mail for 19 years in Murfreesboro, TN.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Henri Caddell; sons, Berry (Robin) Caddell and Matthew (Laura) Caddell.

There will be a Celebration of Life service to be announced at a later date.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email