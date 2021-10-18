Joyce E Barnes, age 62, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Glen Oaks Nursing Center in Bedford County.

Joyce is a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Joyce worked for Paramount and Pillsbury.

Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Grady Lamb; She is survived by her mother; Shirley Aspley Prater Lamb; husband, Edward Barnes of Milton; son, Brandon Barnes; brothers, Grady “Bubba” Lamb; and sister, Linda Gail (Donald) Hill.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Jennings & Ayers with Dwight Smitty officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.