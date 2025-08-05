OBITUARY: Joyce Ann Russnogle

Joyce Ann Russnogle, age 66, passed away on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro. Joyce is a native of Booneville, MS, and lived in Murfreesboro for the past twenty-two years.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Bonard and Mary Barton Grisham; daughter, Stephanie Lynn; brother, Donnie Grisham.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Russnogle; sons, Jonathan Russnogle and James Matthew Russnogle; daughters, Lauren (Codie) Welborn; brothers, David Grisham and Joey Grisham; sister, Jan Grisham; grandchildren, Laiken Welborn and Charleigh Welborn.

Visitation with the family from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery with David Grisham officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email