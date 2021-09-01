Joyce Allen

Mrs. Joyce Mays Allen, age 75, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

A native of Cheatham County, Tennessee she was the daughter of the late William Howard Mays and Ethel Lorene Redden. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Dean Allen; and her brother Mike Mays.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother Steve Marcum will officiate. Burial will be in Mapleview Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Joe Phillips, Greg Allen and his wife Cindy, Gary Allen and his wife Sherri, and Larry Allen; grandchildren, Christina Henderson and her husband Brian, Chelsea Marshall and her husband Robbie, Lauren Allen, Lyssa Allen, Douglas Gibson and his wife Tammylee, AJ Martinson, Jonathan Martinson, Logan, Kylie, and Kaitlynn Drapkin; great-grandchildren, Matthew Marshall, Evelyn Monroe Henderson, and Paisley Marshall.

Mrs. Allen was a member of LaVergne Free Will Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a great cook. We will miss her chocolate pies and mac and cheese. She was a great cake decorator. She loved quilting, sewing, and doing ceramics.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna

www.woodfinchapel.com


