OBITUARY: Joy Phifer Rogers

Joy Phifer Rogers, age 88 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2025. A native of McMinnville, TN, she was the daughter of the late William Glenn Phifer and Evelyn Locke Phifer. Mrs. Rogers was also preceded in death by her husband, William Rogers who died in 2021.

Joy is survived by her children, Libby Coppedge Parsley and her husband Rollie of Murfreesboro, TN, Mimi Coppedge Genet of Murfreesboro, TN, Thomas Louis Coppedge and his wife Donna of Birmingham, AL, and William Henry “Hank” Coppedge and his wife Paige of Ashville, NC; brother, Glenn Phifer, Jr. and his wife Mary Jane of Mansfield, MO; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2025, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday following the visitation with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Joy received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Middle Tennessee State University. She was a member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and a retired educator with Murfreesboro City Schools. Although small in stature, Joy had a big personality, quick wit and a positive effect on everyone she knew.

The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at The Villages Memory Care and Shalom Hospice for the outstanding loving care they provided to our mother.

Because of her great love for pets, in lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Beesley Animal Foundation, 2215 Keenland Commercial Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127.

