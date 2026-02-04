Wednesday, February 4, 2026
No menu items!
Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Joshua Easton Bryant

OBITUARY: Joshua Easton Bryant

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
15
Joshua Easton Bryant

Joshua Easton Bryant, age 10 gained his angel wings on Sunday February 1, 2026. Joshua was a 5th grader at Salem Elementary School and attended Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Alson Bryant and Megan Bryant; brothers, John Paul Bryant, and Jacob Isiah Bryant; grandparents, Thomas Bryant and Carla Sue Bryant, Douglas Ray Abbott and Paula Abbott.

Visitation will be Thursday February 5th 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

Click For More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×