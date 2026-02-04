OBITUARY: Joshua Easton Bryant

Joshua Easton Bryant, age 10 gained his angel wings on Sunday February 1, 2026. Joshua was a 5th grader at Salem Elementary School and attended Middle Tennessee Baptist Church.

He is survived by his parents, Michael Alson Bryant and Megan Bryant; brothers, John Paul Bryant, and Jacob Isiah Bryant; grandparents, Thomas Bryant and Carla Sue Bryant, Douglas Ray Abbott and Paula Abbott.

Visitation will be Thursday February 5th 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Middle Tennessee Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com

