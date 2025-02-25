OBITUARY: Josephine Ferrell

Mrs Josephine Ferrell age 92 passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2025 at her residence.

Services are forthcoming.

Please keep the Ferrell Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558. Send flowers to the service of Josephine Ferrell.