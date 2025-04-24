OBITUARY: Joseph P. Morgan

Mr. Joseph Morgan age 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Johnson City, Tn.

There will be no services at this time.

Please keep the Morgan family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc.

611 South Highland Ave.

Murfreesboro, Tn 37130

(615) 893-4323

