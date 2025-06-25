OBITUARY: Joseph Michael Brunson

Joseph Michael Brunson, age 78, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on June 20, 2025, after a courageous battle with declining health. A man of unwavering faith, deep family values, and lifelong service, Joe leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication, and integrity.

Joe was born on January 8, 1947, in Nashville, Tennessee, and spent his childhood on the city’s west side.

Joe was immensely proud of his family’s foundational role in their church. He attended Antioch High School, where he built friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Following a brief stint in college, Joe answered the call to serve his country by joining the U.S. Air Force in 1967. While stationed in Montana, he met the love of his life, Linda. They were married in 1969 at the Mormon Temple in Salt Lake City. Just eight weeks later, Joe was deployed to Vietnam.

After returning home, Joe and Linda settled in Nashville and welcomed two children, Joey and Wendy. Joe worked with his father and eventually found his calling in the fire truck industry, selling his first truck in 1980. Under his father’s mentorship, he thrived in a career that became both a profession and a passion. Known for his honesty, knowledge, and dedication, Joe earned the respect of colleagues across the country.

In 2015, Joe retired, and he and Linda made their home in Murfreesboro. Never one to sit still, Joe spent his retirement writing the family’s history and traveling with dear friends, often visiting state parks and Civil War battlefields.

Joe’s life was a testament to faith, family, and service. He believed deeply in his Savior, his loved ones, and his country. He will be profoundly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda C. Brunson; his children, Joseph M. Brunson Jr. (and his wife Pamela) and Wendy M. Mathews; his grandchildren, Sidney H. Grinolds, Blakley M. Thibodeaux (and her husband Aidan), Peyton M. Brunson and Ava S. Brunson; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary C. Gray (her husband Lem), Lynda M. Ballington (and her husband Don), Patricia A. Neely (and her husband David); large extended family, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard J. Brunson; mother, Doris J. Brunson; brother, Jack B. Brunson; and son-in-law Clint Mathews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday June 27, 2025, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.

