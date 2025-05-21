OBITUARY: Joseph Matthew Hill

Joseph “Matthew” Hill, age 41 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025. He was a cherished son, a protective brother, a loyal friend, and a man who deeply loved his wife and children! He would be the first to tell you he wasn’t perfect and that he didn’t always make the best choices, but at the end, he chose to recommit his life to Christ.

One of the last things he told me was that “I just needed to break down, crumble, and return to Jesus. I’ve been gone so long that it really feels like I’ve been reborn! It’s absolutely amazing. I feel happy!” He was a true prodigal son returning to his Father. Thank you Jesus our redeemer!

He is in the arms of Jesus, with his beautiful wife, Lora Hill; his parents; grandparents; aunt; and uncles. He leaves behind his precious children, Gwen Hill; Joey Hill; Isaac Hill; Caleb Hill; Lily Hill; Paul Hill; his siblings; aunts; nieces; nephews; and many cousins. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 1pm – 2:30pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30pm. Pastor Ron Kairdolf will be officiating.

