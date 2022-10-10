OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Joe’ Frank Chambers

Joseph “Joe” Frank Chambers, 68, Founder and CEO of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum passed away peacefully on September 28, 2022, with his family by his side.

Joe founded his first Rock & Roll/Garage band at age 14. While pursuing a record deal for his band in Nashville, he met and was befriended by producer, songwriter, and then President of Epic Records, Billy Sherrill. This friendship led to a career change from playing in a rock and roll band to writing and producing Country songs and working in A&R at CBS Records. This introduced Joe to the world of studio musicians and allowed him to get to know and become friends with some of the greatest musicians in the world.

In addition, Chambers opened a chain of music stores in 1985 (Chambers Guitars) where, in dealing with vintage guitars, he was introduced to world renowned musicians of all genres of music. This combination of being an entrepreneur, a musician, working in the music industry, songwriting and producing gave Joe the ability and heartfelt desire to conceive the idea of a Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

Through his passion for music, Joe left a far-reaching legacy. He will be remembered for his dedication to The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum and the musicians represented there. His kind words of encouragement and positivity will be missed by all who knew him.

Joe is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Woods Chambers; daughter, Britt Chambers-Hawker (Alex); sons, Blake Chambers (Emily) and Bradley Chambers; grandchildren, Sterling and Finn Hawker; nephew, Col. Alan Chambers (Silvia); great-nephews, Brett and Neill; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike Woods (Jackie), Kay Davenport (Ed), Richard Woods (Teresa), and Nancy Graham; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eugenia Chambers; his brother, James Chambers; sister-in-law, Becky Chambers; and nephew, Walter Chambers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum Fame at musicianshalloffame.com/donations.

At the family’s request, services will be private.

