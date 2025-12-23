OBITUARY: Joseph Issac Morgan

Joseph Isaac Morgan, age 21 of Shelbyville formerly of Smyrna died Sunday December 21, 2025. He was born in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Joseph was working for T/A Truck Stop in Antioch. He loved Karate and just received his Brown Belt recently.

He is survived by his parents, Marcus Morgan and Nicole Reisenbichler; siblings, Isaiah Berry Morgan, Elijah Berry, Olivia Morgan; Grandparents, Trena Kennedy, Thomas Goodheart and wife Jill and Mike Reisenbichler; Best Friend, Zane Ellis.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com