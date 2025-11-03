OBITUARY: Joseph Gerald O’Leary

Joseph Gerald O’ Leary, age 85 of Murfreesboro passed away Friday October 31, 2025. He was a native of New Jersey and was preceded in death by his parents, John Francis O’Leary, and Elizabeth Margaret Cusick O’Leary.

Mr. O’Leary was a member of Holy Savior Catholic Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Greyhound Bus Lines after 23 years of service.

Mr. O’Leary is survived by his wife 56 years, Linda O’Leary; children, Jennifer Trueland and husband Justin, Terrence Joseph O’Leary and wife Ashley; grandchildren, Kyler Terrence O’Leary and wife Amanda, Chance Davenport and wife Ruby, David Cole Davenport; great-grandchildren; Mason, Cooper, Gracie, Grayson, Marceline; Sister; Betty Carroll.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com