OBITUARY: Joseph George ‘Joe’ Marchetti

Joseph George “Joe” Marchetti, Jr., age 81, of Seminole, Florida, formerly of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2024 at his home.

Joe was the son of the late Christine Cunniff Foster and Joseph George Marchetti, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Marchetti; sons, Anthony “Tony” Marchetti and Patrick Marchetti; daughters, Debra Marchetti and Julie Strong; grandchildren, Taylor, Tyler and Jessica; and 2 great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by son Dino Marchetti.

Mr. Marchetti was a diesel mechanic and loved to play guitar and sing. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and was a volunteer fireman with the Seminole Alabama Volunteer Fire Department.

A service to celebrate Mr. Marchetti will be at 2:30 pm Friday, November 8, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 with burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 pm till 8:00 pm also at Roselawn Funeral Home. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

