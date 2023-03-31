OBITUARY: Joseph David Sink Sr.

Joseph David Sink, Sr. passed away peacefully in Murfreesboro, Tennessee on March 24, 2023 at the age of 80.

He was born in Decatur, Tennessee on May 16, 1942 to Murvin and Gladys Sink.

He grew up in a farming family with 12 other siblings. He loved to sing in church and to share the Bible, going for many years on a weekly basis to a nursing home to hold church services. He retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority as an electrical engineer, having been responsible for the design of nuclear plant emergency systems.

He leaves behind Estelle Sink and children David Sink, Jr. (Belinda) of Collierville, Tennessee and Cherie Brown (Randall Green) of Longmont, Colorado, and grandchildren Georgia Sink, Sarah Bonner Sink, and David Sink, III all of Collierville, Tennessee.

He is also survived by siblings, Doug Sink, Shirley Frith, Lois Hoffmann, Elaine Bodine, and Carol Howard.

The funeral will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Lee Highway in Cleveland on Friday, March 31 at 11 AM; friends and family are welcome.

Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, 100 E. Albert Gallatin Avenue, Gallatin, TN 37066. 615-452-7115. Obituary line 615-452-5900. E-mail: familyheritagefh@gmail.com. https://sellarsfuneralservices.com

