OBITUARY: Joseph Boadie Timms III

Joseph Boadie Timms III, age 79, passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford. He was a United States Marine and worked for ABF Trucking. Joseph was a native of Fayetteville, NC, but has been living in Rutherford County.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Boadie Timms II and Nancy Ray Timms, and brother, William Harold.

He is survived by his wife, Reba J. Sloan Timms, son, Joseph Craig (Sandra) Timms, daughters, Sarah Ann (Dustin) Walters, Danielle Hudson, and Mekayla (Daniel) Hoggatt, and sisters, Nancy Cornaughton and Annie Weatherel.

No services are scheduled currently. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422

