OBITUARY: Joselle Campbell Miller

Joselle Campbell Miller, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Friday, January 31, 2025. She was born on November 3, 1941, in Murfreesboro, TN to the late John and Mary Elizabeth Robinson Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Miller Sr.

Survived by her sons, Robert Jr (Donna) Miller; Kevin (Theresa) Miller; Scoty (Kim) Miller; grandchildren, Robby (Christy) Miller; Megan Miller; Madison (Andrew) Lee; Rachel Green; Emily Rice; Miranda Bolinger; Eddie Guthrie; Jennifer Slater; great grandchildren, Ephram Walton; Presley Miller; Baylee Reese; River Grizzle; Miller Grizzle; Raelynn Lee; Ryker Lee; Emma Rice; Hayden Rice; Logan Guthrie; Shannon Guthrie; Savannah Guthrie; William Guthrie; Willow Guthrie; Aidan Moeller; River Slater; sister, Mary Reed; and brother, Sylvester (Mary Jane) Skierkowski.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 4pm – 8pm. Services will be Monday, February 3, 2025, at 1pm. Interment will follow at Robinson Ridge Cemetery with Pastor Ben Curtis officiating.