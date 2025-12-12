OBITUARY: Jose Vazquez Hernandez

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jose Vazquez Hernandez, who left this world on December 10, 2025, at the age of 68. Born on January 5, 1957, in Puebla, México. Jose was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, father-in-law and friend. He spent his final years in Nashville, TN, where he made countless cherished memories with his family.

Jose was preceded in death by his father, Nicolas Vazquez, his mother, Amalia Hernandez, his sister Asuncion Hernandez, and his brother Mario Vazquez. He is survived by a loving family that includes his devoted wife, Yolanda; his children, Elisa, Edgar, Yadira, Jose Alberto, and Teresa; and his siblings Eustolia, Felipe, Inocente, Clemente, Bertha, Cecilia, and Nicolas. Jose’s warmth and kindness extended beyond his immediate family, as he also shared a special bond with his grandchildren, Maximiliano and Axel and his beloved daughter-in-law Jennifer who brought him immense joy.

Throughout his life, Jose was a humble and hardworking man. He had a heart of gold, always putting others before himself and treating everyone with kindness and respect, regardless of their background. His strong work ethic and sense of responsibility were evident in everything he did, whether at work or in his personal life.

Jose had a deep love for the outdoors; he enjoyed gardening and spending time outside, where he often found peace and solace. He had a passion for cooking, bringing his family together with delicious meals made from the heart. Those who knew him will remember his love for spending time with family, sharing stories, and creating lasting memories. He also found great comfort in his faith and attending church, which provided him with a sense of community and belonging.

While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind-a legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering support for his family and friends.

Jose Vazquez Hernandez will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the warmth he brought into our lives. May he rest in peace, knowing he made a positive impact on everyone he encountered.