OBITUARY: Jose Belarmino

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jose Belarmino, a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and friend. Jose left us peacefully on March 9, 2025, at the age of 48, surrounded by his family.

Jose dedicated his life to hard work, faith, and love. A skilled carpenter by trade, he worked tirelessly throughout his life, building not only homes but also long-loving lasting relationships with everyone he encountered in his life. As a successful businessman, Jose set an example for all who knew him, demonstrating that with perseverance, honesty, and integrity, you can achieve anything in this life.

Jose was a loving husband to Maria Monge, and together they raised three beautiful children: Yeisy Monge, Dyllan Reyes-Monge, and Abigail Monge. His everlasting devotion to his family was unmatched, and his legacy of love and fatherhood will forever live on in his wife, children, and family.

Beyond his work, Jose had a passion for adventure. He was an avid marksman, craftsman and a true soccer fanatic. His adventurous spirit, paired with a contagious smile, made him a joy to be around. As a member of The Pentecostals of Smyrna, Jose’s faith was central to his life, and in 2024, he was baptized, further deepening his connection with God.

Jose was a beacon of joy and laughter to many. His sense of humor and infectious smile brightened every room he entered. His lifelong friends were a witness to his genuine kindness and generosity of spirit.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, mother, siblings, and a host of friends and family who will deeply miss him. His memory will be cherished forever as a devoted father, a dedicated husband, and a remarkable human being who truly made a difference in the lives of those around him.

Con gran tristeza anunciamos el fallecimiento de Jose Belarmino Saravia, un querido esposo, padre, hermano, hijo y amigo. Jose nos dejó en paz el 9 de marzo de 2025, a la edad de 48 años, rodeado de su familia.

Jose dedicó su vida al trabajo arduo, la fe y el amor. Como carpintero de oficio, trabajó incansablemente a lo largo de su vida, construyendo no solo hogares, sino también relaciones duraderas y llenas de amor con todos aquellos que cruzaron su camino. Como empresario exitoso, Jose fue un ejemplo para todos los que lo conocieron, demostrando que con perseverancia, honestidad e integridad, se puede lograr todo en la vida.

Jose fue un esposo amoroso de Maria Monge, y juntos criaron a tres hermosos hijos: Yeisy Monge, Dyllan Reyes-Monge y Abigail Monge. Su devoción eterna a su familia fue incomparable, y su legado de amor y paternidad vivirá para siempre en su esposa, hijos y familia.

Más allá de su trabajo, Jose tenía una gran pasión por la aventura. Era un hábil tirador, artesano y un verdadero fanático del fútbol. Su espíritu aventurero, junto con su sonrisa contagiosa, lo convirtió en una persona con la que todos disfrutaban estar. Como miembro de The Pentecostals of Smyrna, la fe de Jose fue central en su vida, y en 2024, fue bautizado, profundizando aún más su conexión con Dios.

Jose fue un faro de alegría y risas para muchos. Su sentido del humor y su sonrisa contagiosa iluminaban cada lugar que entraba. Sus amistades de toda la vida son testigo de su genuina amabilidad y generosidad de espíritu.

Le sobreviven su amada esposa, hijos, madre, hermanos y un sin fín de sobrinos y amigos que lo extrañarán profundamente. Su memoria será atesorada por siempre como un padre devoto, un esposo dedicado y un ser humano excepcional que realmente marcó la diferencia en la vida de quienes lo rodearon.