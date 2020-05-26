Jorge “Ivan” Orta, age 49, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico and a resident of Rutherford County. Ivan worked at Border States Electric and Publix Supermarkets. He was beloved by many coworkers and friends. Ivan was an avid scuba diver.

Ivan is survived by his parents, Miguel Orta and Guadalupe Varela; wife, Tammie Orta; son, Ivan Drew Orta; daughter, Maggie (Keny) Davis; brothers, Miguel Orta, Esteban Orta; sister, Carmen Orta; granddaughter, Jackson Davis; and mother-in-law, Pamela Rochester of Louisville, Ky.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Drew Orta Education Fund. Contact Regions Bank. Make checks payable to: Ivan Drew Orta Educational Fund.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.