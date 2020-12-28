Mr. Jordan Lane Shepherd, age 19, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, December 21, 2020.

He was born in Camarillo, CA to Jason and Kenda Shepherd. Jordan was born and raised as a true Californian (he loved the beach!). He moved to Tennessee with his parents in 2015 just before his freshman year in high school. Jordan took numerous AP classes and graduated from Siegel High School in just three years in 2018. He was an advocate for civil and equal rights and started the first GSA chapter at Siegel High School. He was very artistic; he enjoyed painting, drawing, and writing prose/poetry. Throughout the years, Jordan participated in 17 different sports and multiple academic and social extra-curricular activities. He was the starting quarterback for his Pop Warner football team. He enjoyed animals and had aspirations to major in psychology to become an art therapist.

Jordan is survived by his parents, Jason and Kenda Shepherd of Murfreesboro; brother, Tyler Chafee and his wife Kira of Tempe, AZ; nephew, Kash Chafee; grandparents, Bobbie Quigley of Newbury Park, CA, Kathy Schrage and her husband Sam of Murfreesboro, and Larry Shepherd and his wife Linda of King City, OR; uncles, John O’Neill and Mike Shepherd and his wife Diane; godmother, Linda Calabro; cousins, Jocelyn and Audrina Shepherd; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Jamie Lynne Quigley.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.