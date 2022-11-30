OBITUARY: Jordan Avery Goss

Jordan Avery Goss passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, he was 29 years old.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Garrison Thomas and Douglas and Betty Goss.

He is survived by his parents, Senise and Avery Goss; sisters, Jessica Goss and Stephanie Young (Tim); niece, Violet Young; grandparents, Brenda and Loran Cowan and Dinelle Thomas; aunts, Margie Thomas, Stormy Thomas; uncles, Doug Goss (Susan), Larry Goss (Janie), and Robert “Bud” Thomas (Tonya); and many other family and friends.

Jordan graduated high school in Murfreesboro. He loved animals and was passionate about rescues of any species or breed. Jordan was known for being generous and compassionate, always going out of his way to be sure that everyone had a welcome seat at the dinner table or a place to go for the holidays.

Jordan was also somewhat of a comedian with an incredibly quick wit. His stories and impressions left most crying with laughter. He never met a stranger, and loved talking to people from every walk of life. In his spare time, Jordan was an avid gamer and loved listening to music of almost every genre.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to PAWS of Rutherford County. https://client.pointandpay.net/web/RutherfordCoTrusteeRCPAWS/

