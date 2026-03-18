Jordan Andrew Holley, age 33, was born on October 13, 1992 in Heidelberg, Germany. He died on Sunday, March 1, 2026 in Summit, Kentucky. Jordan was preceded in death by his younger brother, Cameron Wright, and his grandfather, Luther R. Holley. Jordan is survived by his father, Luther E. ‘Gene’ Holley, and wife, Melissa; his mother, Sally Joy Leonard, and her husband, Brian; and his brother, Brandon Walker. Jordan is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Gladys Holley, and his maternal grandparents, Ross and Sara Maroney. Jordan also leaves behind many cousins.

In addition to his enduring love for his family, Jordan enjoyed music and the companionship of the many dogs he loved during his lifetime. Jordan’s special interest was in anything that had to do with haunted houses and horror movies. He always loved being outdoors.

Jordan’s time on this earth was too short. He was deeply loved by his family and will be forever missed.

Visitation with the family will be at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna on Saturday, March 28, 2026 from 1:00-3:00 PM. A celebration of life will follow at 3:00 PM. Please join us to remember Jordan with singing, readings and photo memories with those who loved him.

Jordan Andrew Holley ~ gone but never forgotten.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna.

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