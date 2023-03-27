OBITUARY: Joni Marie Davis

Mrs. Joni Marie Davis, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Joni was born on January 23, 1956 in Dickson, TN.

She had worked as a caregiver and an office clerk. She was a talented athlete and enjoyed playing softball. She was a very outgoing person. Joni loved spending time with friends and family, especially family gatherings. She was a wonderful grandmother, and she received great joy from being a “Nana” to her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wayne Davis; her parents, June Burns (Coleman “Pat” Burns), and Bobby Earl James, Sr. (Verble James); grandmother, Beulah Price; and two brothers, Ricky James, and Randy James.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her son, Michael Wayne Davis (Nikki) of Murfreesboro, TN, granddaughter, Katlyn Davis Cornell (Michael) of Dickson, TN; grandson, Brennan Gage Davis (Ruby) of Lyles, TN; two great-grandsons, Owen Cornell and Oakley Cornell.

Brothers, Mark Burns (Kirsten) of White Bluff, TN, James Burns of White Bluff, TN, Johnny Burns of White Bluff, TN, Barry White of White Bluff, TN, Bobby James Jr. (Jola) of McEwen, TN, Andy James (Crystel) of Waverly, TN, Danny James (Holly) of Gordonsville; sisters, Janet Burns Howell (David) of Burns, TN, Brenda Burns Bearden (Tim) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Barbara Foster (Don Adamson) of Carthage, TN, Pamela James of Jasper, TN, Paula Picard (Don) of Dickson, TN; sisters-in-law, Scarlet James of Dickson, TN, and Patricia James of Nashville, TN.

Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Taylor Funeral Home. Place of rest will be in the Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

