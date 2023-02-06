OBITUARY: Jonathan Wilt

Jonathan Wilt, age 48 of Lascassas, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro.

He was a native of Murfreesboro and a son of the late Everett Ronald Wilt and Sara Goldie Shaw Wilt.

He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Kenneth Smith.

Survivors include his wife of eighteen years, Tracy Wilt; their son, Paxton Wilt; siblings, Rhonda Oja and husband Terry of Negaunee, MI, Michelle Griffith and husband Scott of Charles Town, WV, Christopher Wilt of Murfreesboro; nephews, Patrick Oja, Caleb Oja and Braden Hugh; mother in law, Janice Smith of Murfreesboro; sister in law, Ashley Hugh and husband Trey of Murfreesboro; faithful canine companion, Scout; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Jonathan was a member of the Leanna Church of Christ and was a shipping manager for Advance Auto Parts. He previously had worked for Walgreens and Freds.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, February 6, 2023, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Kevin Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Wilt family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

