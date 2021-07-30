Jonathan Matthew Case, age 45, passed away July 28, 2021 at St Thomas West Hospital. He was born in Fort Bragg, NC and a resident of Rutherford County.

Jonathan is survived by his parents, Jerry and Ronda LeForge Case; wife, Tammy Haislip Case; mother and father-in-law, Helen and Greg Haislip; sons, Edward Kilgour, IV, Andrew (Samantha) Kilgour; daughter, Cameron Case; sister, Marsha (Chris) Vanhoose; granddaughter, Avery Grace Kilgour; sister-in-law, Autumn (Justin) Entrekin; niece, Payton Vanhoose; nephews, Colton Vanhoose, Sawyer Entrekin, and Sutton Entrekin; and so many special uncles and aunts.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dedrick Messenger officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue in memory of Jon Case.

