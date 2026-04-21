Jonathan Louis Marting, age 62 of Bradyville, TN died Friday April 17, 2026. He was native of Pearl City, HI and was preceded in death by his father Louis Marting.

Mr. Marting was owner and operator of Superior Installing based in California.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Deborah Rhea Marting; children, Celina Mattes and husband Robert, Onita Chavez and husband Gustavo, Christina Carrabello and husband Danny; grandchildren, Leilani, Brandon, Tristen, Julianna, Angelina, Izabella, Elias, Ezekial, Hailey, Megan, Rose, Hannah, Mia, Brooklyn, and Baby J.; Mother, Grace Marting; brothers, Mark Marting and wife Tonya, Tim Marting and wife Annette; sisters, Stuffy Jones and husband Lee, Christa Mitchell and husband Jerry.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 28th 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro. Celebration of life service will be Tuesday April 28th 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, with Randy Workman officiating. A gathering will take place after the Celebration of life service Tuesday April 28th 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Common Johns in Manchester; 210 Woodbury Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355.

www.woodfinchapel.com

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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